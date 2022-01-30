TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,307. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.