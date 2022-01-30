TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in January

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
