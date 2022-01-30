TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in January

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Analysts predict that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.