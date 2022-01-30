Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 299,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.78 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

