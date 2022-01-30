Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momentive Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $92,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

