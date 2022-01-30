Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eXp World were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,800 shares of company stock worth $16,831,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.