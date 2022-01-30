Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 731.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 753.21. The stock has a market cap of £920.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,428.29). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,450.46).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.