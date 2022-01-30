Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).
Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 731.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 753.21. The stock has a market cap of £920.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
