Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT Lowered to €3.40 at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to €3.40 ($3.86) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.