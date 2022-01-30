Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.22. Telos shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

