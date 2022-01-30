Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

