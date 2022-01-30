Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.