Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Cowen from $625.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $941.56.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

