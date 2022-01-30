Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,103.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

