Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.56.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

