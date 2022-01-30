Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

