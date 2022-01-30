Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

