Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 954,142 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Textron by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Textron by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.