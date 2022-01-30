The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Bancorp worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

