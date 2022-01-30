The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $90.72 Average PT from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

