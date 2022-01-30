The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.