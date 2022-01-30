The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $5,010,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

