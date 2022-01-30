The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $653,145.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,769,193 coins and its circulating supply is 92,888,679 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

