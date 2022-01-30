The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

