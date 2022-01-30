The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 4.5%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 13,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,078,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.