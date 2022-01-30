The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,650 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,887.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,680.82. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

