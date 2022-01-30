The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PBNNF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
