The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

