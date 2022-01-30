The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $219.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Macerich posted sales of $194.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $848.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $858.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $878.25 million, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,870. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.