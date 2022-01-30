The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 58,941 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Imperial Oil worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.