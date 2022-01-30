The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $49.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of First Horizon worth $49,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.