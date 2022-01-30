The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $54,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $298.09 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

