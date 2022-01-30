The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 115,340 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Equifax worth $58,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,681,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

