The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 93,961 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $52,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 567,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

F opened at $19.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

