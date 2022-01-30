The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

