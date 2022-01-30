The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Mosaic worth $233,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

