The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of RMR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

