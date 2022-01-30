The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce sales of $233.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $235.60 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $948.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,041. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

