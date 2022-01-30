Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $646.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $654.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $311,726,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $18.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.03. 1,583,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.46 and a 200-day moving average of $593.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

