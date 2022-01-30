TheStreet Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.