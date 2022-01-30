Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBCP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $7,212,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $6,404,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

