TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $766,463.65

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $766,463.65 and approximately $74,122.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

