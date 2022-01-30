TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $9,170.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.