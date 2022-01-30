Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in January

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.