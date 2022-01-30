Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%.

TMP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. 28,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.