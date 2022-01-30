Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,548 shares.The stock last traded at $79.20 and had previously closed at $79.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.