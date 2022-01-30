TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $269.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLD opened at $223.77 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
