TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $269.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $5,304,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $223.77 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

