Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore Acquires 1,000 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,500.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 350,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,780. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.73.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

