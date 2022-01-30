Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore Acquires 1,000 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,500.
TSE:TXG traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 350,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,780. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.