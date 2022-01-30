Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $697.84 million, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

