TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$375.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGL stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$271.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

