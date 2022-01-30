TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.73.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $8,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $7,421,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.