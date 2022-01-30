Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) traded down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.73. 1,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

